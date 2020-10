Kindly Share This Story:

By Nwafor Sunday

President Muhammadu Buhari has increased the number of years of teachers from 35 to 40 and approved a special salary scale for them, Vanguard reports.

The education minister, Adamu Adamu, who represented President Buhari, said the implementation of the new salary scheme is to encourage teachers in delivering better service.

