Breaking: Buhari appoints Lauretta Onochie, his Special Assistant as INEC Commissioner

By Henry Umoru

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has forwarded to the Senate for Screening and subsequent confirmation, his Special Assistant, Social Media, Lauretta Onochie as a National Commissioner for the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan on Tuesday read the letter from President Buhari forwarding the name of Onochie from Delta along side three other National Commissioners.

Others are Prof. Mohammed Sani from Katsina State; Prof. Kunle Ajayi from Ekiti State and Seidu Ahmed from Jigawa

Buhari said “Appointment for Commissioners for INEC. Pursuant to paragraph 14 of part 11 of the first schedule of the 1999 constitution.

Details later…

