Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Breaking :Ayade relaxes dusk to dusk curfew in C’River

On 7:03 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
#EndSARS: Ayade relaxes dusk to dusk curfew in Cross River
Governor Ben Ayade, of Cross Rivers state

Movement now from 8 am to 4pm

By Ike Uchechukwu,Calabar

Cross River State Governor,Prof Ben Ayade on Monday announced the relaxation of imposed curfew which was originally 24hours dusk to dusk.

 

He made the announcement in a Statement Monday evening through his Special Adviser Media & Publicity ,Mr Christian Ita  stressing that following review of security situation,the  imposed curfew will now be between the hours of 4pm and 8 am daily .

READ ALSO#EndSARS Fallout: JAMB scared of masses’ reaction over N7.3bn contract fraud report

He said :”Following a review of the security situation in the state, His Excellency, Governor Ben Ayade has directed that with effect from tomorrow, Tuesday, October 27, 2020, the curfew imposed in the state will now be between the hours of 4pm and 8am daily

 

“Consequently, restriction of movement is hereby relaxed from 8am to 4pm,” he stated.

 

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!