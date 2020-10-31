Breaking News
BREAKING: COCIN pastor released after 12 days in Boko Haram captivity

On 10:21 amIn Newsby
COCIN pastor
Rev. Polycarp Zango(left)

By Luminous Jannamike

Abuja— A pastor with the Church of Christ in Nations (COCIN) in Jos, Plateau State, has been released from the captivity of Boko Haram.

The pastor, Rev. Polycarp Zango, was abducted by the terrorist group on October 19, while on a journey to a Ministers’ conference in Gombe.

Vanguard has reported that the terrorist group released a video showing the COCIN pastor in their custody.

Speaking exclusively with Vanguard on Saturday morning, the Vice-Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (Northern region), Rev. John Hayab, said Zango regained his freedom on Friday night.

“We have good news! Rev. Zango has been released from Boko Haram custody. It is celebration galore in the Church right now,” he said.

Details soon.

