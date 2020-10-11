Brains and Hammers’ Kano Economic city excites Ganduje

Kindly Share This Story:

…Says govt to harness economic potentials of project for its people

By Chris Ochayi

Kano State Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has commended the management of Brains and Hammers on the progress made thus far on the Kano Economic City project.

The governor who gave the commendation when Brains and Hammers Executive Director, Kano Economic City, Mallam Ibrahim Bako briefed the State Executive Council, SEC, on the status of the project.

Speaking during the meeting with all members of the State Executive Council in attendance, Dr. Ganduje noted that he is delighted with the work done thus far on the economic city by the Brains and Hammers team.

He commended them for the commitment shown in the timely delivery of the almost completed phase one of the pharmaceutical and information technology hub section of the economic city.

He said; “Just as we are all aware that Brains and Hammers is at the forefront of this one-of-a-kind economic city project currently being developed in Kano state.

“This project is a testament to the state government’s resolve to harness the economic potentials of the state for the good of all residents and visitors to the state. We are also proud to have Jaiz Bank as our financial partner on this project.

“My government’s resolve to make Kano state an African regional economic hub is supported by the development expertise of indigenous organizations like Brains and Hammers.

“When completed, this project would cover all spectrums of our economic life. From pharmaceutical distribution units to information technology hub, trailer parks for trucks and luxury buses, low-cost hotels for transit commuters and visitors, regional fruit market complete with refrigeration facilities, banks, and office complex. It would be a one-stop-shop for your economic activities.”

In his remark, Mallam Ibrahim Bako thanked the governor, and the executive council for the trust it reposed in Brains and Hammers to execute this first-of-its-kind project in Africa. He noted that the continuous support from his Excellency, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje was a major motivating factor driving the team towards the finish line on this project.

“We are working tirelessly to complete phase one of the project in the next two months. This phase would include about one thousand (1000) shops in the pharmaceutical shops and about three thousand (3000) shops dedicated to information technology activities in the tech hub of the economic city. We are determined to make these facilities ready for commissioning by his Excellency before the end of the year.”

“As an organization, we would not be here today without the support of Jaiz Bank. Our partnership with Jaiz Bank would enable potential shop owners who can’t afford the capital investment needed for the outright purchase of a shop to secure one with an initial 10 percent capital deposit through Jaiz Bank.

“The bank would then work with the potential shop owner to pay the remaining 90% investment in installments,” Mallam Bako added.

Brains and Hammers’ hospitality, residential, commercial, and infrastructural portfolio covers thousands of acres of land Inurban, suburban, and satellite communities in Abuja, Kano, and Lagos in Nigeria.

Backed-up by over a decade’s worth of insight and expertise, the company has become a partner of choice for affordable, and luxury homes by government agencies, the private sector, and Nigerians in general.

