Borno governor’s wife seeks laws prohibiting withdrawal of girls from schools

The Wife of the Borno Governor, Falmata Zulum, has called for laws prohibiting the withdrawal of girls from schools.

Zulum made the call in Maiduguri during a ceremony to mark the 2020 International Day of the Girl-Child.

She described this year’s theme, “Keeping our promises, keeping girls in school,” as not only timely but apt.

She also called for the implementation of the 2020 state education edict.

“These laws when implemented, would focus more attention towards empowering our girls.

“The enforcement of the edict is a collective responsibility and a task that must be done for the future development of the girl-child,” she said.

She appealed to the state Ministry of Education to create a Monitoring and Mobilising Unit to take record of every girl-child enrolment, retention as well as completion from Primary to Secondary education.

“This will only be tenable if our leaders, especially traditional and political, traditional, religious as well as out teachers remained committed to ensure 100 per cent implementation.

“One thing that is disheartening for a mother is to see our girls roaming the streets.

“At this point let me kindly appeal to our parents and mentors to get involved in inspiring and supporting the girl-child to see themselves as agents of positive change,”she said.

She insisted that every girl-child has a right to quality education.

She commended the Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar Ibn- Umar, for his support and encouragement towards improving schools enrollment for girls in the state.

In his remark, Ibn-Umar, pledged the traditional council’s continued commitment to education for girls.

Represented by, Alhaji Musa Liman, The Chief Mobiliser and Convenier of the Emirate, the Shehu urged the government, humnaniterian agencies to carry the traditional council along in the implementation of all programmes from start to finish.

Vanguard

