Bolanle Aseyan using Lagos Public Defender to beg Dr Olufunmilayo over rape allegations — Sources

Bola Aseyan who was arraigned before a Yaba Magistrate Court on a five-count charge bordering on a false accusation, criminal defamation of character and offensive publication likely to cause a breach of the peace, has subtly tried to use the public defender office in Lagos to appeal to her victim, report claims.

A few months ago, Bola Aseyan, on twitter accused one Dr Olufunmilayo, a medical doctor and internet celebrity, of rape, the case which has now been fully investigated by UK Police and Dr Olufunmilayo has been exonerated.

But in swift move to save an impending lawsuit, She has now resorted to seeking help from the Lagos Office of the Public Defender to protect her from the lawsuit threats by Dr Olufunmilayo.

He is planning to sue her in a civil lawsuit worth 150million naira in damages.

She has instituted an appeal to him for an out of court settlement. Here are the evidence of the letters between their lawyers.

Recall Vanguard had reported how Aseyan was remanded in the custody at Panti where she was ordered to undergo COVID-19 test before being taken to prison if she fails to meet her bail conditions. The matter was adjourned till October 14 for hearing after she was charged for accusing Dr Olufunmilayo Ogusanya of rape while knowing the report was false in a bid to extort him, thereby committing an offence punishable under Section 39 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015

