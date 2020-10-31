Breaking News
Black Saturday: Trailer crushes eight to death in Ondo market

Dayo Johnson – Akure

EIGHT persons feared dead as a trailer reportedly rammed into a market in Akungba in Akoko South West area of Ondo State Saturday.

Eye witnesses’ account said that the driver of the trailer which was loaded with rice was coming from Ikare axis of the town before loosing control and rammed into the popular Ibaka market in Akungba Akoko.

The trailer reportedly crushed the victims to death while many others sustained degrees of injuries.

Another source said that the trailer was descending from Okerigbo hill when it lost control as result of faulty brake.

Victims of the crash who sustained various degrees of injuries were rushed to the hospital.

The police image maker, Tee Leo lkoro, confirmed that eight dead bodies were recovered from under the trailer as at the time of filling in this report while others were still trapped.

Vanguard

