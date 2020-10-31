Big Brother Naija winner, Laycon, AMP support Ned Nwoko Malaria Eradication Project

Kindly Share This Story:

The winner of Big Brother Season 5, Agbeleshe Olamilekan popularly known as “Laycon” paid a courtesy visit to the Billionaire Philanthropist and Antarctica explorer Prince Ned Nwoko in Abuja.

The former shared his experience in the Big Brother House, the lessons and how he intends to use his newly acquired fame to positively impact society.

Laycon also pledged his support for the Prince Ned Nwoko Malaria Eradication Project. Also in the same vein, the newly elected executives of the Association of Movie Producers also lent their support to end the scourge of malaria in Africa, the AMP executives lead by the Award-winning filmmaker and the President of the association, Miss Peace Anyiam Osigwe MFR who commended Prince Ned Nwoko for this bold initiative and promised that the association would be encouraged to begin to reflect the narrative on the eradication of malaria in Africa in their subsequent production.

AMP also presented an Award of appreciation to Prince Ned Nwoko for his support to the Creative industry.

