Bebuzee eyes Nollywood, to become largest streaming service in Africa

UK outfit, Bebuzee has revealed its plans to release first of its new free-to-watch streaming video service for African countries in December.

This gesture, according to the outfit, is based on its relationships with over 50 Nigerian film studios.

Starting on that date, full-length movies, series, talk shows, documentaries among others will be available at Bebuzee.com at no cost to the viewers and requiring no subscriptions.

In a statement by the firm, Bebuzee will select its releases from a catalogue of over 20,000 movies as of the release date, with up to 50 movies available each week from which Bebuzee will select the best for its viewers.

The statement read in part: “Nigeria’s film production companies rank third in the world in output, after only the United States and India.

“By serving content from over 50 production companies in Nigeria, Bebuzee will have access to the best of the best in content from this important resource and with Bebuzee Originals, which include movies, series, documentaries and talk shows.”

Unlike other platforms such as Netflix and Amazon, Bebuzee’s content will be tailored to the African viewer marketplace.

The outfit estimates that total available viewership in Nigeria alone is over 70 million, out of a current estimated 126 million Internet users in Nigeria.

Bebuzee, it noted, had garnered over 16,000,000 users so far in African and is expanding to more African countries in its effort to become a worldwide force in video content, challenging Netflix and Amazon.

In a related development, Bebuzee has filed for an initial public offering of its shares in the United States, expecting its launch as a public company in 2021.

The company was founded in Cambridgeshire, United Kingdom, in May 2012 by entrepreneur Joe Onyero.

Driven by his Nigerian roots, he is now turning his focus to Nigeria in creating the premiere platform for entertainment and news for Nigeria’s citizens, and then for all of the African continent.

VANGUARD

