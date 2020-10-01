Be sensitive to our yearnings, implement 2014 confab outcomes — CAN tells Buhari

Kindly Share This Story:

Reacting, the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, used opportunity of the 60th independence anniversary to ask President Muhammadu Buhari to implement the recommendations of the 2014 national conference to move the country forward.

In a statement issued yesterday to commemorate the 60th independence anniversary of the country, Samson Ayokunle, National President of CAN, said: “Our economy is in shambles and the naira has been devalued beyond recognition while the masses are at the receiving end. The cost of living has gone beyond the reach of many Nigerians, our youths are becoming increasingly vulnerable to criminality in the absence of gainful employments or job opportunities.

“We urge President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately sign the Electoral Bill reform which has been gathering dust on his table since last year. Our elections should be free, fair and credible if we want the governed and other nations to respect our political leaders. Trust is earned, not imposed or enforced.

“Our governments should be sensitive to the yearnings and the groaning of the governed. The era of asking the people to tighten their belts while those in power are loosening theirs should stop.

“Both the Federal and State governments must give a sense of belonging to all citizens irrespective of their religious, tribal, and political persuasions. Lopsided appointments in favour of one part of the country at the expense of the other, or in favour of one religion at the expense of the other will only deepen the crises in the polity. This will put pay to those calling for the balkanisation of the country.

“We call on the government to revisit the 2014 National Conference Report with a view to using it to address some problems militating against the peace and unity of the country. We don’t need another conference if there is a political will to implement the report.”

