BBNaija: Finalists pay courtesy visit to Darling Nigeria

By Juliet Ebirim

After a whirlwind three months, the Big Brother Naija, ‘Lockdown edition’ finally came to an end. We saw the lights go out in the house and the first-ever in-house salon, in the history of Big Brother Naija – the Darling hair salon.

On Wednesday, 7th October 2020, the winning 5, Laycon, Dorathy, Nengi, Vee, Neo, star stylist Prince and Tricky Tee paid a courtesy visit to Darling Nigeria.

The former housemates were welcomed warmly by Chitwan Singh (MD, Darling West Africa), and a select few members of the team. Ayodele Otujirin (Head of Marketing, West Africa) spoke about the company’s mission to help the African woman find her beautiful by providing her stylish and affordable hair extension options.

The visit also provided an avenue to present winners of the “Darling Black is Beautiful” task, and the Darling Hairstyling prize, their cheques for the prize money.

The winners of the Darling “Black is beautiful” task were; Nengi, Triky Tee and Prince. They each went home with one million Naira, save for Prince who also bagged the Darling hairstyling reward, which gave him an additional one million Naira alongside Vee, who was awarded two million Naira for being the most consistent housemate that used Darling products all through the show.

The housemates were gifted also with boxes of their favourite Darling products.

Vanguard

