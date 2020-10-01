Bayelsa West: Aleibiri women storm Toru Orua to declare support for Dickson

Kindly Share This Story:

Notable grassroots female politicians from ward 2 and 3 of Aleibiri Kingdom of Ekeremor Ward 2 and 3, on Thursday, declared support for the Peoples Democratic Party Senatorial Candidate and former Governor of the State, Chief Henry Seriake Dickson.

Aleibiri, where the women visited from is the home town of the Senatorial Candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Chief Peremobowei Ebebi.

The women who visited the Toru Orua country home of the former Governor under the leadership of Miss Abulor Alaye, said that Chief Dickson has demonstrated his love for the Ijaw nation in diverse and authoritative ways.

They said that the former Governor deserves their votes having made the very bold decision to develop the area.

Abulor listed the Sagbama/Ekeremor Road, the University of Africa, the State Polytechnic Aleibiri, the General Hospital at Ekeremor among several hundreds of projects as some of the products of the deliberate efforts of Chief Dickson to develop the area.

The women said that they would turn out enmasse to vote the former Governor come October 31, 2020 Senatorial bye election in Bayelsa West.

They said that they were not in doubt that Chief Dickson would use his wealth of experience, competence and vast network to attract development to the area and promote the interest of the Ijaw nation.

The leader of the women from Ekeremor Ward 2, Bella Suru and her counterpart from Ward 3, Mrs. Warakoro Macaulay, all commended the former Governor for the provision of infrastructure, human capital development, creation of opportunities for women participation in politics, appointment of people of the area especially women into political offices among others.

“We the Aleibiri women from Ekeremor local government area made up of notable grass root politicians from wards 2 and 3 are paying a solidarity visit to the former governor of Bayelsa State, Chief Henry Seriake Dickson at his country home in Toru Orua to assure him of our votes. This is payback time.

”We have come to assure him of our support to him, and we promise to come out in mass to vote for him on the day of the forth coming Bayelsa West Senatorial District bye election.”

