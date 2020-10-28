Bayelsa APC suspends ex-Reps member, 4 others over ‘anti-party activities’

Kindly Share This Story:

By Samuel Oyadongha – Yenogoa

The All Progressive Congress (APC) in Bayelsa State has announced the suspension of a former member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Henry Ofongo and four others over alleged anti-party activities.

Also suspended by the party were a former Secretary of the defunct new PDP, Godwin Sidi, Peter Ozobo, Moses Hitler and Brown Ebide.

It was however learnt that Hon Ofongo was suspended due to his alleged refusal to accept party verdict to drop the suit filed against the party’s candidate in the Bayelsa Central Senatorial by-election in the state.

The party in a statement issued in Yenagoa and signed by its State Publicity Secretary, Doifie Buokoribo, while announcing the suspension said: “Following the report from the ward and local government executives of the Ekeremor, Sagbama and Southern Ijaw local government areas, the State Executive Committee objectively looked into the gravity of infraction and violation against the party.

“At the State Executive Council meeting held on the 26th of October, 2020, after critical deliberation on the allegation level against them, the state executive committee considering the provision of article 21(A) sub section (10), of the party constitution hereby resolve as followed that.

“The consequences of antiparty activities and actions run contrary to the provision of our party APC, which negates the moral and good conscience which has caused the party grievous multifaceted setbacks.”

However, Hon. Henry Ofongo, in his reaction, rejected the allegation of anti-party acts levelled against him, describing his decision to approach the court over the non-qualification of the party’s central senatorial candidate, Chief Abel Ebifemowei as legal and in line with the party constitution.

Ofongo argued that he was not in court to challenge the party or the primaries of the party but the eligibility of the candidate.

