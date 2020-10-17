Bauchi LG Polls: I have proved my critics wrong — Gov Mohammed

Kindly Share This Story:

By Charly Agwam – Bauchi

Bauchi state governor, Bala Mohammed has attributed the peaceful conduct of local government council elections in his state to keeping his campaign promise of conducting free and fair local council polls, while also noting that he has proved his critics wrong who had earlier alleged that the governor was not prepared to conduct local government elections.

The governor, after casting his vote at Yelwan Duguri Primary School polling unit in Alkaleri local government area of Bauchi state on Saturday, said his government is committed to free and fair election in order to deepen democracy in the state.

“This is one of those things we are doing that we are very happy about. At least, we are salvaging our campaign promises.

“Although, I can not say anything about the candidates, but we have seen how orderly people are and they look very happy to be allowed to exercise their franchise rights.

“I have promised the people of Bauchi and people of Nigeria that Bauchi state is going to have the most credible local government elections in the history of Bauchi state.

“It is not because we are better or we are geniuses, it is just because we have to go by the rule of law and fear of Allah.

“Certainly there is going to be some delays in the movement of the electoral materials and electoral officers, but so far, there is not one bad incident that I have heard off.

“That is why I stayed back in Bauchi to be monitoring the movement of things. This is a local government election and we have done everything in our place to ensure that it is the most free and fair election in our history,” the governor said.

Meanwhile, the candidate for opposition, All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Bauchi local government election, Bashir Baba has commended the state government for the peaceful exercise witnessed across the state.

He noted that people are happy that they have the opportunity to elect their local government leaders after 13 years, while also expressing optimism that he will emerge victorious in the Bauchi local council election.

