Barkley strike maintains surprise perfect start for Aston Villa

Kindly Share This Story:

Aston Villa stretched their perfect English Premier League (EPL) start to four wins after a superb stoppage-time goal from Ross Barkley gave them a 1-0 victory at Leicester City on Sunday.

It all happened in a scrappy contest at the King Power stadium and the result left Aston Villa second on 12 points with a game in hand over leaders Everton who have 13. Third-placed Liverpool have 10 from five and Leicester in fourth are on nine after suffering their second successive home defeat.

ALSO READ: Liverpool need January signing to soften Van Dijk injury blow

Barkley, who is on loan at Aston Villa from Chelsea, snatched the winner out of the blue with a stinging low shot from 25 metres.

It was a shot which left Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel clutching thin air, as the ball bounced in front of him.

A drab first half produced one chance at each end in the match.

Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez denied Leicester right-back Timothy Castagne before Egyptian forward Trezeguet fired wide after a flowing move by the visitors.

The visitors, who were on the back foot in the opening half, came forward with more purpose after the beak. They went close in the 51st minute when central defender Ezri Konsa headed inches wide.

When the match appeared to be heading for a goalless stalemate, Barkley made sure Aston Villa started the season with four league wins for the first time since 1930.

This was after they narrowly avoided relegation from the top flight last season.

NAN

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: