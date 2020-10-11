Vanguard Logo

Banditry Offensive: Military Air Strikes destroy bandits camp, kill many bandits in Katsina

By Kingsley Omonobi

Several armed bandits have been neutralized in airstrikes executed by the Air Component of Operation Hadarin Daji at a location West of Wagini in Katsina State.

The air interdiction mission was conducted on 8 October 2020 employing a force package of Nigerian Air Force (NAF) fighter jets and helicopter gunships after credible Human Intelligence reports and series of confirmatory surveillance missions had shown significant presence of the bandits, along with hundreds of rustled cattle, in the camp.

A statement by Major General John Enenche, Coordinator, Defence Media Operations said, “The attack aircraft subsequently engaged the location in successive runs, destroying portions of the camp and neutralizing some of the bandits.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria, in furtherance of the objective of restoring peace and security in the North-West zone of the Country, will sustain the offensive against all enemies of our Nation.”

