Babajide Obanikoro sympathize With Constituents, Urges Cooperation with State Govt

Kindly Share This Story:

Deputy Chairman House Committee on Steel and the federal lawmaker representing Eti-Osa federal constituency, Honorable Ibrahim Babajide Obanikoro, has sympathised with his constituents on the recent Lekki shooting and vandalisation that took place during the peaceful #Endsars protest.

In a statement released to the media on Wednesday, the lawmaker stated that he is heavily burdened at the unfortunate incident and the loss of lives of his people.

According to Obanikoro, “these acts have left me bewildered, seeing the danger they portend to our industrial and entrepreneurial establishments, and our nascent democracy.’

READ ALSO: Kano Agro pastoral project to spend N300m for cattle market upgrade

He urged the people to remain firm and assured that after a meeting with the state governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, he is confident that there are concrete plans to rehabilitate and assist victims of the unfortunate incident.

The statement reads in parts: “The recent incidents in our dear Lagos State and Nigeria in general in the past three weeks have left me heavily burdened.

“More Disheartening is the fact that my constituency was the epicenter of it all. Significantly, the protesters in my constituency, especially at the Lekki Toll Gate were civil in their protest. A new norm was set as regards how protest should be carried out. Unfortunately, things fell apart and the centre could not hold.

“It is regrettable that a peaceful protest which was borne out of the need to end brutality and high-handedness of the Nigeria Police was completely hijacked by hoodlums.

“Consequently, there were clear cases of shootings, killings, looting and vandalization of public and private property, especially as it concerns Eti-Osa and its inhabitants.

“Cult activities were also recorded in Ado, Langbasa, Badore and Ajah areas of Eti-Osa which also contributed to the killings and looting in the constituency at large.

“These acts have left me bewildered, seeing the danger they portend to our industrial and entrepreneurial establishments, and our nascent democracy.

“I have visited the various affected areas in Eti-Osa and I will continue with the visitation. I have spoken with some of the victims too. May the souls of those who lost their lives to this unfortunate incident rest in peace. I also sympathize with their families. May God grant them the strength to bear the irreplaceable loss.

“I have met with the Governor of Lagos State and he has shared with me his plans for the constituency and the State in general. I therefore appeal to constituents to cooperate with the State government in achieving these plans when they start rolling out for a better Lagos State.

“While we are still grappling with the aftermaths of this incident. I urge you all to lift your head high and stand firmas we work towards a greater Lagos.

“I stand with you, the good people of my constituency as always more so in this trying time, and I assure you of my continuous support in my capacity as your representative in rebuilding our dear constituency, and Lagos State in general.”

Kindly Share This Story: