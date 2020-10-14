Awawubelloloungers hosts fashion sales party

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chris Onuoha

A new fashion outfit in Lagos called Awawubelloloungers unveiled last weekend with a fashion sales party tagged, “name your price day.”

The ‘exclusively women’ fashion sales party witnessed a massive convergence of celebrities, influential personalities including every woman who deserves the best in the fashion world. It was also streamed online on their social media platforms.

Among the early patronisers to the fair is one of the Nigerian gospel artists, MoniQue, followed by Agatha Amata, the celebrated talk show personality with many others that trooped in files.

In her assessment, Monique was plain to describe awawubello designs as purely African with touch of class. “I have been to fashion houses both international and local, and my coming here today shows no different to what I gets in those international fashion fairs. You look into the rack and say wow. I mean, you feel the royalty of an African. I appreciate her ingenuity to create uncommon styles and yet, very unique. I think it’s high time we patronize our own. The prices are affordable and one unique thing about Awawubello is that, most of her designs cannot be found in any boutique shop. They are specially designed to make every women feel important,” said Monique.

Toyin Ohio-Alegbe, the CEO, Awawubelloloungers stated in a chat that the fashion sales party has been wonderful considering that it is Awawubelloloungers designs official opening. “The patronage has been wonderful. People come around and remark, ‘this is unique, this is not seen before in any shop and it adds as sort of inspiration to create more,” quipped Toyin.

Toyin who is well known in the media as a celebrated ‘On Air Personality, with her programme called “Labalaba” described her entrant into fashion as something that lived in her from the scratch. “For me, fashion is something that sounds like my middle name, because everyone who knows me would tell you that Toyin and fashion are inseparable.

At our AwawuBelloLounger, we preach that ‘the woman is one’. Here at the Awawubello designs, we make sizes that serve as a fit-all for every woman regardless of your physical built, size, cadre or personality. Our message has always been, “no matter the colour, size, the creed or any measures, the woman is one” and we demonstrate it by deeds.

“When we propagate this message further more in the society, there will be less depression for women who have been stigmatized with all sorts of notions about their personality. At Awawubelloloungers, I create what will precisely represent the message.

When you put on any of our outfits, the classification knows no bound. Just like at Awawubellolounger programme, we make you see the world, the way you want to see it. For this sales party, awawubellolounger is truly a hub for international fair. We have an already packaged stuff for export.

With the quality and uniqueness of our designs, it is ready and fit for any global market fair. We combine indigenous materials like the ‘Isi agu’ from Igbo land to Adire, and other locally made fabric with a blend of English fabrics. We work with contemporary and indigenous prints. We make ready to wear material both in colour and expectations.

For most women who are colour-blind, we introduce colours that match their expectations which they always agree with. And the uniqueness of this fashion sales party is that you walk in, name your price, and you have it. We didn’t tag any price to all the clothes because we want to let everyone that walks in to have something to take away,” Toyin concludes.

