Attack on Lekki protesters, media houses are unacceptable — Lagos women journalists

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bose Adelaja

Nigeria Association of Women Journalists NAWOJ Lagos State Chapter, Thursday, said the attack on the #EndSARS protesters which occurred in Lekki Toll Plaza, Lagos State, was unacceptable to Nigerian women just as the association also frowned at the burning of media houses by miscreants.

NAWOJ Lagos Chairperson Adekola Ekine and Secretary Lilian Ario in a statement said the attacks were shocking to the association.

A statement signed by the Chairperson, Comrade Adeola Ekine, and Secretary, Comrade Lilian Ario described the situation as disheartening at this point in time. It said, “the attack is disheartening to women and mothers since this unimaginable crisis that has enveloped our state and the nation as a whole in these past few days.

“We are also saddened by the destruction of some media houses where our colleagues work and earn their daily living. However, we thank God that none of our members lost their lives,”

We, therefore, add our voices as female journalists in Lagos state, women, mothers, and grandmothers that it is painful to watch our children and leaders of tomorrow been tormented and expected to shut their mouths in a country that promises freedom of speech and expression.

NAWOJ said she dies not to support disobedience of any kind, “though as an association, we do not support disobedience of the law. Yet, we demand that the citizens should be heard.

We, therefore, use this medium to plead with our government to take into consideration the subject matters of this protest and also to ensure our safety in our country Nigeria.

Let us therefore as good and law-abiding citizens do the needful by adhering to order and staying safe. Let’s speak to our children and young ones to shield their sword,” it added.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: