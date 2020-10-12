Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Atiku in closed-door meeting with IBB in Minna

On 7:01 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Atiku in closed door meeting with IBB in Minna

By Wole Mosadomi

Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar arrived Minna, Niger State and held a closed-door meeting with former Military President Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, IBB, at his Hilltop residence.

Atiku arrived at the Minna Airport at 1:23 pm Monday and was received by former Governor of Niger State, Dr Muazu Babangida Aliyu and led in a convoy to the residence of the former Military President.

ALSO READ: We are living in hell, Niger governor cries out to Buhari

As at press time, the meeting was still on and the reason for the visit was still unknown.

Among Atiku’s entourage was one of his wives and Senator Abdul Ningi.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!