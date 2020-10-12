As Zamfara controls gold, N’Delta states should manage crude oil, gas – CoRN

Kindly Share This Story:

By Emma Amaize

JUST as Zamfara State in the North controls gold found in the state, the Coalition of Riverine Deltans, CoRN, has demanded that states in Niger Delta should also control their oil and gas deposits.

CoRN in a statement by the spokesman, Meshach Bebenimibo, said governor of Zamfara state, Bello Matawalle, made it clear, recently, gold deposits in the state belong to the state and it would be supplying N5 billion gold to the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN.

It stated: ‘The Coalition of Riverine Deltans, frowns at the Federal Government of Nigeria for enslaving the core Niger Deltans and Niger Delta at large. Our oil is a national cake, while the gold in Zamfara belong to the Northern people.”

“Do they think we are fools in Niger Delta, if Zamfara state owns the gold , which is a natural resource or mineral resource in their land and government is requesting them to bring N5b gold, then, the federal government should also allow Niger Delta to supply it crude oil, whatever quantity they want since we own the oil.

