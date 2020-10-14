Arise Women inspires hope amidst Covid-19

Kindly Share This Story:

ARISE WOMEN, a global initiative with the goal of empowering individuals to live their best lives and achieve their dreams, has concluded plans to hold its annual Arise Walk for Life in a bid to encourage people to rise above the setbacks and disappointments of Covid-19 outbreak.

This year’s Walk for Life themed: “Staying Alive” is scheduled to hold on Saturday, October 17, 2020 and would precede the annual Arise Conference, which is scheduled for Saturday, 31st October 2020.

Speaking at a press conference to announce the event, Pastor Siju Iluyomade, Founder, Arise Women, said the Walk would take place in over 50 clusters across Nigeria, London, the United States of America, Canada, and various isolation centres, adding that each cluster will have a minimum of 25 persons including celebrities, and influencers.

She stated that celebrities like Kaffy, DJ Cuppy, Bimbo Akintola, Nathaniel Bassey, Daniel Amokachi, DJ Xclusive, and Peter Rufai have signed on to participate in the walk.

According to her, 3.5 million women have benefited from trainings through the Arise Women’s Conference, while 46,030 men and women have benefited from the Arise Walk for Life over the years.

She said: “COVID-19 has not only brought disappointments and obstacles, but it has also created a wave of fear; fear of the future and fear of the unknown. It is against this backdrop that we shall again embark on our annual walk for life this year and use the walk to inspire hope in many while encouraging participants and survivors alike to Stay Alive despite the battle against COVID-19 and all that the pandemic has brought with it.

“We are, therefore, encouraging people to rise above the setbacks and disappointments of the current times, to push forward and achieve their dreams. This year’s theme is timely because one too many persons according to statistics presented by health experts, die daily of common health issues due to lack of physical exercise and regular health checks.

“Staying alive is imperative to achieving one’s dreams, something only possible when particular attention is paid to health. The Walk is geared towards imbibing an exercise routine to promote good health as good health is key to achieving one’s goals.”

