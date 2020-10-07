Kindly Share This Story:

For his remarkable contributions to the betterment of Nigerian youths, home and diaspora, Archbishop Dr Sam Zuga (Jehovah’s Field Marshall) within one week bagged three prestigious awards.

The philanthropic Man of God had a fulfilled Independence Day celebration as he was on October 1, appointed as PDP Youths Alliance Ambassador.

According to the National coordinator Dr Charles Omini, National Secretary Alh. Sheriff Ahmed Sheriff and Southern women coordinator Hon. Peace Patrick, the recognition was a token of appreciation to his contribution to Nigerian Youths.

The appointment letter was presented to Sam Zuga at Transcorp Hilton Abuja. While reciprocating the gesture, he gave them free ZUGACOIN to begin their journey into financial freedom.

In addition, the cleric carted another reputable award of excellence, SIR AHMADU BELLO PLATINUM LEADERSHIP AWARD OF EXCELLENCE. Which was presented to him by NORTHERN YOUTH COUNCIL OF NIGERIA under the delegation of; Barr Faruk Mohamed ( National coordinator), Ibrahim Ibrahim ( Director of programs), Yusuf Yahuza ( FCT Coordinator) and Zainab Sule ( Director of Gender) at Transcorp Hilton Abuja.

The award which he merited as a result of his contribution to Northern Nigeria in different capacities was handed over to Sam Zuga, on Tuesday, October 6.

Again, he reciprocated the gesture by giving them free ZUGACOIN to begin their journey into financial.

Crowning it all, APC YOUTHS AMBASSADORS also presented a peace Ambassador award to the noble Archbishop in recognition of his contribution in Nation building initiatives.

Barr. Abdulmalik Alfa, the National coordinator presented the award alongside Jamilu Bawa ( North East Coordinator), Mohammed Garba Yahaya ( Northwest coordinator) Ibrahim Dangata ( Adamawa state coordinator, Maimuna Ahmadu ( Treasurer).

He likewise reciprocated the gesture by giving them free ZUGACOIN to begin their journey into financial freedom.

