Anyaso felicitates with Gov Ikpeazu on his birthday

… pushes for a collective vision for Abia

As Dr. Okezie Victor Ikpeazu, Governor of Abia State marks his birthday today, a frontline politician, businessman, and PDP Youth Ambassador who was People’s Democratic Party’s (PDP) candidate for Bende Federal Constituency House of Representatives election in 2019, and Igbere born, Dr. Chima Desmond Anyaso has felicitated with the governor while calling on Abians to join hands with the governor as they, all Abians, commit to a collective vision for the development of the state.

In a statement made available to Vanguard today from the Chima Anyaso Foundation, and signed by Dr. Chima Anyaso, describes Governor Ikpeazu as a true son of Abia who has done everything within his powers and office, as governor, to reposition and give the state a new vision.

The statement notes that the event of the governor’s birthday provides, yet, another opportunity to celebrate him as he continues in the task of rebuilding Abia State for the benefit of all Abians everywhere in the world.

The statement reads, in part “The Chima Anyaso Foundation wishes to celebrate and felicitate with our amiable and indefatigable governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu. We celebrate him for his undying commitment to a vision of a new Abia and his drive to accomplish many laudable projects for our state.

We remain resolute in our undying belief that, with the collective support of all Abians, the governor will fulfill the mandate of a better and prosperous Abia state. Happy Birthday our dear Governor”

Anyaso thanked all Abians for remaining committed to supporting the government of Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu assuring that the progress which everyone yarns for and desires will certainly come to a realization as long as everyone remains committed to a collective vision of growth, prosperity, and development.

