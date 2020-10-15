Aniocha North Killings: Court to begin terrorism trial October 21st

Kindly Share This Story:

Following the filing of terrorism charges against seven persons alleged to have been involved in the 2017 killing of indigenes of Idumuje-Ugboko Community of Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State by the Federal Government, the Federal High Court, Abuja has fixed October 21 for the commencement of trial.

The seven accused persons were said to have connived with others now at large within and outside ldumuje-Ugboko Community, Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State, to unleash terror on the community by looting properties and burning houses while they unlawfully attacked and killed of an innocent Nigerian within the community which constitute acts of terrorism.

The accused persons were said to have committed the offence sometime in May 2017.

The trial hat was initially slated to commence on the 8th of October couldn’t proceed due to the absence of the presiding judge, Justice Okon Abang.

However, the adjourned date of the 21st October was communicated to all parties involved.

In the document attached to the charge, 14 witnesses are expected to give evidence during the trial.

The three count charge filed by Mr. Shuaibu Labaran, an Assistąnt Chief State Counsel reads,

”That you, Nwochie Agiliga Light, Aikhomo Omezi, Okey Ifejoku, Godvwin Akaba Aniemeke, Nonso Omefe, Dennis Nwoko Alias Uwadiegwu And Emeka Bidoku Alias Onyeboundle of ldumuje-Ugboko Community, Aniocha North L.ocal Government Area of Delta State between the 18th and 25th of iMay 2017 at ldumuie-Ugboko Community, Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court did conspire with others still at large to commit acts of terrorism.

You thereby committed an offence punishable under section 17 of the Terrorism (Prevention) (Amendment) Act 2013.

COUNT TWO

That you, Nwochie Agiliga Light, Aikhomo Omezi, Okey Ifejoku, Godvwin Akaba Aniemeke, Nonso Omefe, Dennis Nwoko Alias Uwadiegwu And Emeka Bidoku Alias Onyeboundle of ldumuje-Ugboko Community, Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State between the 18th and 25th of May 2017/ at Idumuje-Ugboko Community, Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court did commit an act of terrorism in that you and others still at large burnt down houses and destroyed properties belonging to members of the ldumuje-Ugboko community namely Chukwuma Nwoko, Chief Chris Ugwu, Victor Omezi, punishable under section 1(2)(a) of the Terroriem (Prevention) Peter Bama and Nwoko Kachido., You thereby committed an offence (Amendment) Act 2013.

COUNT THREE

That you, Nwochie Agiliga Light, Aikhomo Omezi, Okey Ifejoku, Godvwin Akaba Aniemeke, Nonso Omefe, Dennis Nwoko Alias Uwadiegwu And Emeka Bidoku Alias Onyeboundle of ldumuje-Ugboko Community, Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State between the 18th and 25th of May 2017 at ldumuje-Ugboko Community, Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court did commit an act of terorism in that you and others still at large particinated in an attack on members of ldumuje-Ugboko Community and killed one Cyprain Kumaorun. You thereby committed an offence punishable under section 1(2)(e) of the Terrorism (Prevention) (Amendment) Act 2013.

Kindly Share This Story: