Angry residents break into warehouse, cart away COVID-19 palliatives

By Theodore Opara & Olasunkanmi Akoni

Angry residents of Old Ojo Road and Kirikiri Town in Mazamaza area of Oriade Local Council Development Area, LCDA, yesterday, broke into a warehouse and carted away various food items meant for COVID-19 palliatives.

The raw food item comprising beans, noodles, sugar, salt, garri, rice, pastas among others, were allegedly meant to be distributed to the masses during the heat of COVID-19 pandemic.

The food items were packed inside large bags with COVID-19 palliative boldly inscribed on them.

Vanguard gathered that the residents stormed the warehouse and looted the warehouse from yesterday morning till afternoon.

Speaking to Vanguard, a resident, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said: “We thank God for this discovery. Could you imagine these politicians hiding these food items meant for distribution to the poor masses during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Some soldiers who arrived the scene could not do anything to prevent the looting by the desperate residents.

Lagos govt clears air, laments

But reacting, Lagos State government condemned the looting. Commissioner for Agriculture, Abisola Olusanya, in a statement, said: “The state governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, had on September 22, 2020, formally taken receipt of the food palliatives from the CACOVID team meant for distribution to the indigent.

“The government notes that the warehouse in question is not state-owned and its usage was made available to the CaCOVID group. The state government had been allowed to commence rebagging of food items allotted to it from the quantities meant for South West states.

“The rebagging was being done to account for each beneficiary receipt, as was required and monitored by the CACOVID team.

“The distribution was on-going but had to be halted due to protests, before the invasion of the warehouse today.

“For effective distribution of the food palliatives, groups such as transport unions, ethnic groups, religious associations, artisans and tradesmen association, Marketmen and Women Association, People Living with Disabilities, orphanages and old people’s homes among others were being used as distribution channels to their members.

“The state government, however, regrets the invasion of the warehouse and appreciates the support offered by the CACOVID group to the citizenry of Lagos.”

