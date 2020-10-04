Ancient habits of some elder statesmen

By Kolawole Anthony

Nigeria is indeed a dynamic country. This is a country where some of its citizens have not been fair to it despite what they have benefitted over the years. That Nigeria remains, a country is indeed by the mercies of God because when one is availed some of the things happening in high places, you would indeed weep for Nigeria.

I am worried because of the insensitivity of some supposed elder statesmen in the county who instead of devoting their time and resources towards making Nigeria better are instead busy fueling ethnic and religious division across the country.

The report described some as purveyors of disunity in Nigeria who have used their position and influence to fester ethnic conflict in the North Central region of Nigeria.

“In Nigeria, there have been various agitations along ethnic and religious lines that has somewhat resulted in conflict in most states in North Central Nigeria. States such as Taraba, though in North East has experienced an ethnic conflict that most stakeholders have attributed to political interference and the quest for ethnic domination.”

“It was also identified that some political leaders and highly exposed people from these states have contributed to the festering of the conflict in the region.”

I indeed agreed with this position because over the years there have been instances where they were alleged to have been arming militia groups to wreak havoc in states all for ethnic domination and thereby heating the polity and compounding an already fragile atmosphere.

This insatiable quest has also led to some form of religious tension in the country where wild allegations of acts of genocide against Christians was pushed into the public space through proxy groups and associations, which in recent times have been coming from outside the shores of Nigeria.

The recent report by the All-Party Parliamentary Group, U.K. was also identified as one of those ways they have been using to cause disaffection in the country. This much was highlighted in the report by the Commonwealth Activists.

“It has been widely speculated that since the coming of Muhammadu Buhari as president, some far-reaching measures were taken to make some extraordinary wealthy Nigerians account for the sources of their wealth.”

“It was also stated that government probe of the frequent clashes between the Jukuns and the Tivs revealed that they have on numerous occasions used their resources to arm Jukun militia groups to wreak havoc in communities in Benue state. This much it was revealed was responsible for the frequent clashes between militia groups in Taraba and Benue state. This is against the position canvassed by the APPG that the government of Nigeria is subtly encouraging genocidal actions against Christians in Nigeria.”

With all of these revelations, I am not sure Nigerians should be deceived by public posturing pretending to be carrying out acts in the interest of the country. And to think that those who ought to serve as a uniting factor in the affairs of Nigeria are ironically the ones festering ethnic and religious conflict in the country.

I dare to say that if they had their way, they would have sold Nigeria. This is how despicable their actions have been and a reason why the relevant authorities in Nigeria must see to the fact that they should be brought to books to account for atrocities against Nigeria.

If not for anything, I am glad that the Commonwealth Activists indeed did justice in revealing them as purveyors of disunity in Nigeria despite the grandstanding depicting themselves as dedicated to the socio-economic wellbeing of Nigeria.

It is thus a blessing in disguise that indeed the coming of President Muhammadu Buhari has been able to address their obsession with Nigeria, which they see as their birthright and would go any length further to protect their interest at the detriment of national development.

I commend President Muhammadu Buhari for standing on the side of the people and no matter the resources channelled towards casting aspersion on the credibility of the efforts of the present administration, the truth shall always prevail.

Kolawole PhD wrote from Keffi.