Anani emerges 2020 Maltina Teacher of the Year

By Elizabeth Osayande

Anani Oluwabunmi, a teacher at Concordia College, Yola, Adamawa State, has emerged the 2020 Maltina Teacher of the Year.

Anani, an English teacher was declared the winner at the grand finale held on Friday, October 16, 2020, at Eko Hotel & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

For emerging the winner of the 6th edition of the Maltina Teacher of the Year, Anani will receive a total cash prize of N6.5 million (N1.5million immediately and N1million annually for the next five years) from the Nigerian Breweries – Felix Ohiwerei Trust Fund.

She would also have the privilege to be part of an all-expense paid capacity development training abroad while a fully equipped computer laboratory or six-classroom block worth N20 million will be built for her school in her honour by the Fund.

Idele Benedicta, a teacher from Asoro Grammar School Senior, Egor, Edo State emerged the first runner-up winning a total of N1.5 Million while Adeeko Folukemi, a teacher from Patterson Memorial Baptist Grammar School, Abeokuta, Ogun State emerged as second runner-up with a prize of N1, 250, 000.00. Other 27 teachers who emerged as state champions were also rewarded with a sum of N500, 000.00 each.

Speaking at the event, the Minister of State for Education, Honourable Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba commended the company’s unflinching commitment in supporting the education sector by rewarding high performing teachers through the annual Maltina Teacher of the Year initiative.

Nwajiuba noted that it was heartwarming to note that the company is keeping faith with this initiative despite the disruptive impact of the coronavirus pandemic on businesses and economy.

In his welcome address, the Managing Director, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Mr. Jordi Borrut Bel explained that the initiative was designed to recognize, celebrate and motivate teachers whose stories have become great reminders of their role in laying the foundation for a good society.

While congratulating the finalists alongside state champions for coming this far, he stated that the role of teachers cannot be underestimated given their contribution to shaping and moulding lives.

