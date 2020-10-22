Anambra State Government declares 24-hour Curfew In the State

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu – Nnewi

The Anambra State Government has declared a twenty-four-hour curfew in the state beginning from 8 pm today, Thursday, October 22nd, 2020.

Governor Willie Obiano made the announcement during a statewide broadcast in Awka the state capital.

According to the Governor, “the curfew has become necessary due to unpleasant incidents recorded so far, as well as rising tension in the land.

While describing the anger of the #EndSARS, protesters as justifiable, Governor Obiano declared that all schools and markets in the state have been closed down, stressing that all large gatherings in any form are banned.

He said that the security agencies are on notice to do the needful, asking them to resist all efforts to provoke them to the use of extreme force.

The Governor called on stakeholders including the clergy, traditional rulers, youth leaders, among others, to lend their voices and help address the escalating situation, adding that the sum of two hundred million naira has been approved to compensate families of those affected by SARS brutality in the state.

According to Governor Obiano, “This is not the time for destructive rumours, but a time to unite and keep Anambra state safe.”

