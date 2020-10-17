Anambra Land’s commissioner, Bonaventure Enemali with many success stories

Kindly Share This Story:

From his appointment as Honourable Commissioner for Youth Empowerment and Creative Economy in Anambra State to his re-appointment as the Honourable Commissioner for Lands, Physical Planning and Rural Development by Governor of Anambra State, Mr. Willie Obiano, Hon. Bonaventure Enemali is highly rated by the Members of Anambra State House of Assembly for the innovations he has so far introduced at the Ministry of Lands, Physical Planning and Rural Development.

He recently introduced Geographic Information System (GIS) in the Ministry aimed at providing work for at least 80 unemployed persons. The Geographic Information System will go a long way in solving the major problem of double allocation of lands as recorded previously in the Ministry, he echoed.

The GIS is a digital system of land documentations which is also available in places like Abuja. It is expected to promote transparency and discourage fraudulence over land matters. It’ll also put an end to double allocation, illegal taxation and provide relevant information on lands in the state.

Honourable Bonaventure Enemali was appointed as the Honourable Commissioner for Youth Empowerment and Creative Economy on March 26th 2018 and re-appointed on June 3rd 2019 as the Honourable Commissioner for Lands, Physical Planning and Rural Development.

Mr. Enemali is the youngest to have headed the Ministry of Youth Empowerment and Creative Economy and currently the second youngest Commissioner in Anambra State.

Brief history of Honourable Bonaventure Enemali

Mr. Enemali was born on 21st June 1984 into the Christian family of late High Chief Emmanuel Enemali and Late Iyom Ezinne Roseline Enemali of Odi-Ukwala clan in Enekpa village of Nzam in Anambra West Local Government Area of Anambra State. He is the last child of twelve (12) siblings.

He attended Ogbe Primary School Nzam from 1990 to 1996. After obtaining his first school leaving Certificate, he enrolled into St. Charles College Onitsha from 1996 to 2002, where he passed and obtained both his Junior and Senior West Africa Examination Council Certificates.

In 2003, he gained admission to study Business Administration in the then Anambra State University Uli, now Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University, where he served as the financial secretary of the National Association of Business Administration Students Anambra State University Uli Chapter and was awarded with a Bachelor of Arts Certificate at the end of his four year course in the University.

From 2013 to 2014, he gained an Abridged Masters in Business Administration from the Metropolitan School of Business and Management, UK – Nigeria campus and a Masters in Management Psychology from Redeemers University, Ede, Osun State respectively. He further obtained a Master Class Certificate in Business Management and Leadership from the London Graduate School in October, 2019, and was honoured Doctor of Laws ( LL.D ) Honoris Causa in 2019 by the Commonwealth University, London.

After his NYSC, he worked with People against HIV/AIDS in Barracks (PAHAB) as Program Officer in 2008 to 2009. He further joined Emzor Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd in 2009 where he grew from the position of Admin/HR Supervisor to Admin/HR Manager before he left to concentrate on his African Child Social Empowerment Centre he founded in 2008. He is the Chairman/CEO of Greenland Farms Ltd, Rose Specialist Hospital, and Essential Cargo Handling and Logistics Ltd, and Co-Founder – Bosshalls.com Ltd.

Mr. Enemali has advocated against child marriage and has provided care and support for more than 1000 orphans and Vulnerable Children and those affected by HIV/AIDS.

In 2018, he provided free health insurance For Igala Communities in Anambra State.

He has served as Board Chairman, National Youth Service Corps, Anambra State, 2018; Member Youth Empowerment and Creative Economy Council, 2018/2022; Board Member Anambra State Investment, Promotion and Protection Agency (ANSIPPA); Member, Anambra State Boundary Committee (SBC); Member, Committee on Obiano Legacy Project; Member, Anambra State Physical Planning Board.

He is a member of Certified Management Consultant, Fellow, Institute Management Consultant, Chartered Association of Business Administrators, Canada, Associate Member, Nigerian Institute of Training and Development, Associate Member, Nigerian Institute of Management, Doctoral Fellow, African College of Entrepreneurs.

He was awarded 2008 NYSC Merit Award, 2018 Outstanding Youth Commissioner by the African Youth Union Commission. He also hold the Award of honor by the Nigerian Girls’ Guild Association, Award of recognition by the Department of Foreign Languages University of Nigeria, Honorary award, National Association of Nigerian Students. Joint campus committee, Honorary award, National Union of Anambra State Students, Award of excellence as the youngest and most vibrant Commissioner of the year 2018 by Nzam Youth Council, Meritorious award by the National Youth Council of Nigeria, Idemmili North LGA, Certificate of recognition by Enugwu-ukwu Traditional Authority, Youth ambassador by the Catholic Youth Organization of St. Francis of Assisi Parish Amikwo Awka, Senior friend advocate by the Anglican Youth fellowship.

