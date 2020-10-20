Amanda Williams is traveling with real estate gospel

Kindly Share This Story:

Amanda Williams loves to travel and combines that with her interests in real estate. The North Carolina-based realtor is an example of what it looks like to be a realtor in 2020 with the attendant risk that that entails. And she uses a cloud-based approach to her work to ensure everything is in order.

“I believe that when you love what you do and the people that you’re building this with are one big family, one big community, I don’t feel like I’m working,” she admits.

“I feel like I’m having fun. I’m hanging with my friends helping them grow and I love that. We travel a lot so I’m always meeting with agents and brokers while on the road. I’ll stay with some friends, who are in real estate and we talk about real estate deals, eXp, Airbnb, other types of investments and affiliate programs, the list goes on.”

“To me, that is fun and I do that all the time. I enjoy always talking about real estate, business and travel. If it has to do with real estate or travel, I’m good. ”

Getting into real estate in 2008, she has been able to build a portfolio of houses that she rents out as furnished short-term rentals through her company Carolina Furnished Rentals, as well as operations on Airbnb that contribute a significant chunk to her passive income stream.

These days, she is more interested in passing on the knowledge she has gained in her 12-year career to others. She tries to teach them how to find properties that can be profitable and shows them what to look for.

In addition to that, she helps them learn how important furnishing is, reflecting the right elements to attract guests to the property.

Fundamentally, the traveling realtor wants the financial emancipation of all realtors and she believes it is her purpose to help them earn passive income.

