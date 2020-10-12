Amaechi more impactful, APC group tells Wike, Sekibo

Kindly Share This Story:

By Adesina Wahab

All Progressives Congress, APC, leaders in Okrika, Ogu/Bolo and Port Harcourt Local Government areas of Rivers State have called on Governor Nyesom Wike and a former Secretary to the State Government, SSG, Dr Abiye Sekibo, to stop their campaign of calumny against the Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi.

In a communique issued at the end of their meeting in Port Harcourt they stated that Amaechi, as a former governor of the state, impacted more positively on the people than Wike and Sekibo combined.

In the communique, signed by the South-South Zonal Secretary, David Okumgba, they said as leaders of the Wakirike Nation, they could attest to the fact that Amaechi, as a serving minister, was also positively impacting their people and communities.

The group added that nobody should portray Wakirike indigenes as ingrates, noting that they were behind the minister.

The statement: “As critical stakeholders and custodians of our traditional and democratic ethos, it is therefore incumbent on us, to condemn in totality, the mischievous and self-serving statements as they were not only untrue but unintelligently contrived to procure an evil alliance, aimed at unleashing another reign of terror on the Wakirike Nation for the selfish control of its political territory thereby returning her to another era of ignominy.”

The group stated that the allegation that Amaechi lacked respect for the traditional institution was incorrect, adding that it was rather Wike who had failed in that regard.

They added: “The forum recalls that during the administration of Rotimi Amaechi as governor of Rivers State, traditional rulers/institutions were highly respected and accorded their pride of place.

“It was in demonstration of this respect for exalted stools, that Amaechi ensured peace was restored in Okirika.

“In furtherance of his respect for traditional institutions and love for the Wakirike Kingdom, Amaechi, personally attended the coronation ceremony of the Amanyanabo of Ogoloma in 2014.

“He equally built and named a 44,000 capacity stadium after a respected Wakirike son, the prestigious Chief Adokiye Amiesimaka in Igwuruta-Ali Rivers State.

“Therefore, we frown at the shallow comparison of Amaechi to his successor, Mr. Nyesom Wike in this regard.

“We call on our revered traditional rulers to ignore the mischief-makers whose stock-in-trade is to fan embers of war by luring unsuspecting paramount rulers into partisan political activities, thereby plunging their stools into crisis and eventually bringing them to disrepute.

“They are advised to play fatherly roles to all, irrespective of political leanings.”

On Sekibo, the group challenged him to come and publicly identity any project he had attracted to Okirika, even as a son of the area, and they would show him what Amaechi had done for the people of the area.

The APC leaders also lauded Amaechi for empowering sons and daughters of Wakirike such as former Acting Managing Director of Niger Development Commission, NDDC, Ibim Seminitari, the trio of Dr. Sampson Parker, Dame Alice Lawrence-Nemi and Boma Iyaye who served as Commissioners for Health, Housing, Education and Sports under him.

While expressing their support for Amaechi, they urged him not to be distracted by the antics of his political detractors.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: