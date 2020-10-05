AMAC @36 joins members of World e-governance

Kindly Share This Story:

…Says world’s economy thriving on digital platform

…Area Council’s devt remains our focus, says Chairman

By Chris Ochayi

The management of Abuja Municipal Area Council, AMAC, Thursday, announced that the Council’s application for member of World e-governance and Smart Cuties, WeGo, has been approved.

The Chairman of AMAC, Hon. Abdullahi Candido, who disclosed this success during the 36th year’s anniversary celebration of the Council which coincided with the 60th Nigerian Independence celebration in Abuja, said the Council is the first Local Government in Nigeria to be an associate member of WeGo.

Elated by the achievement, Hon. Candido declared that, “This will promote the image of AMAC globally and rebrand AMAC as an e-government with the rest of the world.”

His words: “AMAC is now the first Local Government in Nigeria to be an associate member of WeGo, we are now opportune to be part of World Smart Cities Solution Program that will help the council drive it’s e-governance solutions”

“The council had an e-town hall meeting with tax payers and business partners with participants drawn from various parts of the council and across the country including the USA in the wake of COVID-19 lockdown.

“We have already computerized some components of our revenue drive. The council for the first time now has what is iknown as AMAC Business Directory, which captures data of all business operators within the Area Council.”

On the anniversary celebration of the Area Council, Hon. Candido, noted that, “At 36, we have attained this great height. Though, not resting on our oars, we are advancing further and growing in a digital world being driven by technology.

“The present administration under my watch is moving in this direction. In line with this, our administrative strategy has assumed a paradigm shift with the emergence of digital technology that has brought about revolution among various aspects of human Endeavour.

“The world is thriving on digital economy and we as a growing Council must flow with this trend. Therefore, the Council has deployed the use of ICT in the organizational functions of planning, coordinating, controlling directing, budgeting and stffing as well as other critical areas of administration.

“We are proud to say that the council has become the centre of ICT drive, providing efficiency in terms of service deliver, productivity and conveniences.”

On his commitment to deliver dividends of democracy to the residents, Candido said his administration would not be deterred in developing the council in line with the constitutional provisions.

He explained that the Area Council would continue to mount effort on exercising the constitutional rights in boosting revenue generation.

On revenue generation, he said,”We shall keep doing our best in defending this mandate to ensure that all revenues collectable within the jurisdiction of our council.

“We are going to adequately source without intimidation or denial from any quarter. The council is committed to one purpose of developing the people and the capital territory at large and shall not undermine the supervisory roles of our mother ministry, the FCT Administration” he said.

The chairman stated that his administration’s commitment is to ensure that dreams of the founding fathers are sustained.

He urged the stakeholders to do more in the building AMAC, ensuring that unity and peace remain the backbone of the council and it residents.

Candido stated that AMAC project should be the concern of all stakeholders irrespective of political and religious groups.

