Alleged IPOB mayhem in Rivers: Wike pledges N20m for each family of slain security operative

By Egufe Yafugborhi

GOVERNOR Nyesom Wike on Wednesday declared a N20Million compensation for each family of policemen and soldiers killed in Rivers state’s recent violent attacks linked to the Independent People of Biafra (IPOB)

The Governor also assured on rebuilding all police stations burnt by the proscribed IPOB in Oyigbo Local Government Area just as he vowed to ensure that the Eastern Nigeria secession seeking group never again enjoy presence in Rivers.

Wike during a condolence visit to Rivers State Police Command headquarters in Port Harcourt told Commissioner of Police (CP) Joseph Mukan and families of the slain policemen that he will make sure those who staged the fatal attacks face full weight of the law.

He said, “IPOB masterminded killing of gallant officers of the Nigerian Police and Army. Clearly, Rivers Government will support you to make sure no perpetrator of this hideous crime goes free. Enough is enough. You can’t continue to kill policemen who have done nothing, have not committed any crime.

CP Mukan said the Governor, by the level of empathy displaced towards the Command and the deceased families, has demonstrated he is a compassionate father of the State, vowing that Rivers under his Command will no longer be welcoming to the terrorist IPOB.

Vanguard News Nigeria

