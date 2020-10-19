Breaking News
Alleged deaths not linked to Osun governor’s convoy, says CPS

Oyetola’s vehicles damaged as governor joins EndSARS protesters in Osogbo

The Chief Press Secretary to the Osun State governor, Ismail Omipidan, has said that alleged deaths in the state are not in any way linked to the governor, Gboyega Oyebola, when he visited the EndSARS protest ground.

In a recent statement signed by the governors spokesman, ”the death happened in a motorcycle accident prior to the arrival of the Governor at the protest ground . His arrival time was 2:35pm . The LAUTECH hospital confirmed receiving the victim who eventually died at 12:30pm – two hours earlier.

”The second death claim occurred at Oke- Aiyepe which is several kilometers away from the protest ground and not on the route to the Government house. This happened at 4:35 pm, over 30 minutes after the governor was evacuated for the violence-ridden protest ground and settled in the Government House.

”None of these deaths happened at the protest ground. None of the governor’s aides fired a bullet.”

Vanguard

