All schools in Lagos State now free to resume classes

Lagos State Government announced in Ikeja on Monday that all schools, including daycare centres, pre-nursery and nursery schools, are free to reopen from Oct. 19.

Schools in the state were closed at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic in March, but staggered resumption began with final classes in secondary schools in August.

Commissioner for Education, Mrs Folasade Adefisayo, said the full resumption of schools marked the beginning of the 2020/2021 academic session.

She said that this decision was taken after careful deliberations and consultations with relevant stakeholders, including safety professionals and nursery school education providers.

Mrs Adefisayo advised that all public and private schools to put safety first by adhering to the COVID-19 safety protocols and hygiene guidelines as instructed by the state government.

She said that the Office of Education Quality Assurance would continue to monitor and evaluate schools’ preparedness to ensure “satisfactory’’ compliance.

