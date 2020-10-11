Aladja group, Uparan others endorse Udu LGA boss for Second Term

Kindly Share This Story:

Ahead of the forthcoming Local Government elections in Delta State, groups under the aegis of Aladja Senior Barrack And T-Junction Boys have endorsed the incumbent Chairman of Udu Local Government Council Hon. Jite Brown for a second term while the President General of Ovwian Community Hon. Chief Mathew Uparan and Chief Donald Brosu of Emadadja Community affirmed that Jite’s re-election is sacrosanct.

The groups made this known yesterday when they hosted the Udu Council Boss in his country home Aladja.

Speaking on behalf of the groups, Comr. Henry Shaka and his supporters who decamped to the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) Ward 10 Aladja revealed that Hon Jite is a Blessing to Udu Kingdom.

Shaka lauded the Council Chairman for his developmental strides in Udu and for influencing various projects and appointments to Aladja Community and Udu Kingdom in general.

On his part Hon Jite who was surprised by the mammoth crowd of supporters at the hosting thanked the groups for hosting him as he promised to prioritise the security of lives and property of Udu people.

Present at the event were: PDP Vice Chairman Udu Local Government Council Hon.Chief Saturday Mofoye, Mr. Harrison Ogbiruveta Secretary PDP Udu LG, The Oghuvwie general of Aladja Community Chief Photo ogbe, Aladja Ewheyas, Aladja Community President Elder Otto Ogbiruveta and Excos, Aladja Ward 10 PDP excos led by Mr. Anthony Owhe, Aladja Welfare Chairman Engr. Elias Chipi and the Nine quarter Chairmen, Hon Dennis Kabedje Tabuko, Comr Henry Nuwe and Team Kele, Comr Elvis Kporoh, Comr. Friday Fregene aka Tompolo, Hon Ernest Mereh, Hon Faith Otiri, Hon Lucky Jitokun, Comr Freeborn Owhemejephan, Hon Charity Egbo, Hon Akpojotor Ayoro, Hon Sylvester Kpokpo, Hon Victor Akpojotor, Hon Kpedo, Hon Oyinye, Hon Alfred Urukpe, Chief Frank Muvwen, Comr. Obruche Oghenejiru, Hon Festus Magege among others.

