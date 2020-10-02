Akwa Ibom to partner Trinidad & Tobago On Aviation, ORS

Kindly Share This Story:

Akwa Ibom State Government has indicated its readiness to collaborate with the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago in the areas of aviation, tourism, agriculture and industrial estate for the development of the state.

This was the hallmark of bilateral discussion between the state Governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel and the High Commissioner for the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago to Nigeria, Mr Wendell Vincent Carlton De Landro, when the High Commissioner called on the Governor at Government House, Uyo.

Governor Emmanuel who expressed appreciation for the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago’s interest in the state’s budding aviation industry and other areas of the economic venture pointed out that his administration has repositioned the state for such collaboration in view of the recorded strides in industrialization and other gateways of development.

He disclosed that the state administration is working out modalities with multinational companies towards kick-starting the state industrial park, especially with the commencement of the Seaport and International flight operations.

“We are working on a lot of things that will involve a lot of countries. It will be a very good synergy. We’re thinking of establishing about thirty to thirty-five industries in a cluster but the post-COVID-19 challenges may pose a problem, even at that we may have about fifteen industries depending on the outcome of our next meetings. I’m going to start in January. We’ve cleared the site, we’ve made provision for 24 hours electricity and water is not a problem”, he explained.

Governor Emmanuel told the visiting envoy that the state is on the verge of hosting the smartest airport terminal building in the continent, adding that the state airline, IbomAir will commence international flights for passengers and cargo early 2022.

“We’re going to have the smartest airport terminal building in the whole of Africa and that is under construction. We are going to commission the terminal building by December next year and once we commission it, we are going to start full international flights of Ibom Air by the first quarter of 2022”, he assured.

Earlier, the High Commissioner, Mr Wendell De Landro, commended the state vision of floating and sustaining the Ibom Air, emphasising that his home government has indicated interest to collaborate with the state in the area of direct flight operations between Nigeria and his country through the state-owned airline and to further discussions for establishing an industrial estate in Akwa Ibom.

De Landro spoke of Trinidad and Tobago as a small twin-island in the Caribbean with a lot of people engaging in various professions, observing that the state was fast transforming into an industrial hub, with rich agricultural resources that form the state’s staple food.

The Diplomat expressed the intention of his home government to use the state aviation channel to establish a trade line between Akwa Ibom and Nigeria.

The highpoint of the visit was the presentation of Souvenir by Governor Udom Emmanuel to the visiting envoy; Mr Wendell De Landro.

