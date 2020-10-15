Akwa Ibom govt attributes reduced road crashes to good roads

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chioma Onuegbu – Uyo

Akwa Ibom State Government has attributed the drastic reduction in road crashes in the state to the massive and good road network constructed across the state.

The Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Ini Ememobong spoke yesterday when the State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Mr Oga Ochi led his team on advocacy visit to his ministry.

Ememobong lauded the Governor Udom Emmanuel led administration for the massive roads constructed across the state, noting that the “Operation zero portholes campaign” recently launched by government was conceived to ensure regular maintenance of the roads, especially within the state capital.

He explained that so far the present administration has constructed over 1,700Kilometers of roads which has enhanced accessibility and promoted economic activities within the entire state.

His words, “The investments made by the state government in providing quality road network has greatly influenced safer driving culture amongst Akwa Ibom residents and reduced road crashes. And for the reduced road crashes to be sustained there is need for strong collaboration between the relevant sectors, and the Federal Road Safety Corps.

“This ministry is ready to partner the FRSC in the areas of mass advocacy and road safety campaigns in order to equip the people with the necessary safety knowledge while using the roads.

“It is important for the officers of the federal agency to emphasis more on safer driving culture through robust driving orientation and licensing in place of punitive measures.

“The agency needs to pay more attention to due diligence and adoption of a systematic approach in addressing traffic issues without breaching fundamental human rights.

“It is much better when you educate and enlighten road users on the causes of road accidents than the usual enforcement of road traffic rules which often create enmity between officials of the agency and motorists.

“And I want to assure you that the governor Udom Emmanuel-led administration will continue to pay premium attention to the development of road infrastructure in the state for the overall benefit of the citizens and residents”

Earlier in his remarks, the FRSC Sector Commander Mr Oga Ochi explained that the essence of their visit was to formally invite the ministry of the Flag Off of Mobilisation and sensitisation Campaign for Road Users in the state scheduled November 4, 2020.

Ochi also disclosed plan of the sector command to heighten ember months Campaign for all road users in order to achieve greater awareness and compliance with the highway codes, as well as “solicit for continuous cooperation between the ministry of information and the Federal Road Safety Corps in the state”

