Akwa Ibom extends curfew till 7am Saturday

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chioma Onuegbu – Uyo

GOVERNOR Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State has announced the extension of the Thursday 9pm to Friday noon curfew imposed in the state following the eruption of violence in the state capital, Thursday evening till 7am Saturday, October, 24, 2020.

The Commissioners for information and Strategy, Mr. Ini Ememobong announced this in a statement made available to newsmen on Friday in Uyo.

Ememobong who added that the curfew has a statewide effect, explained that the extension followed developing situations being monitored by state government and security agencies.

He, therefore, advised law abiding citizens and residents to remain indoors, adding that security agencies have been briefed to strictly enforce this order.

He stated, “Due to developing situations being monitored by the state government and security agencies and the inevitable need to protect citizens and property, based on overriding the public interest, His Excellency, the Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Mr Udom Emmanuel has extended the curfew, which was initially due to expire by noon of 23rd October, 2020 till 7am on Saturday, 24th October , 2020.

“This curfew has statewide effect. Expectedly, there will be a total cessation of movement, except for those on essential duties, who must show a proper identification.

“All law abiding citizens are advised to remain at home, as security agencies have been briefed to strictly enforce this order.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: