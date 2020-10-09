Akwa Ibom CP debunks bank robbery rumours

Kindly Share This Story:

…As operatives kill members of robbery gang

By Chioma Onuegbu Uyo

The Commissioner of Police Akwa Ibom State command, Mr. Andrew Amiengheme has debunked rumours making the rounds that there was a bank robbery at the banking layout, Udo Udoma Avenue, Uyo.

Amiengheme in a statement made available to newsmen in Uyo, warned mischief makers and peddlers of false information to desist forthwith or have the law to contend with.

He noted that, however, the Operatives of the Ikot Ekpene Division on Thursday, killed two members of a robbery gang in a shoot out while operating in one Ifuho village in the local government area.

He warned those who do not want to eschew criminality and give a chance to the existing peace in the State to leave the State or be ready to bear the consequences of their action.

His words, “The Akwa Ibom State Police Command has been inundated of a purported bank robbery incident at Udo Udoma. The Command wishes to categorically state, that there was no bank robbery incident in any bank at Udo Udoma or any part of the State.

“The Command wishes to warn mischief makers and peddlers of false information to desist forthwith or have the law to contend with.

“However on October, 8, 2020, and in response to a distress call, Operatives of Ikot Ekpene Division, supervised by its DPO, Joshua Benjamin proceeded to Ifuho village in Ikot Ekpene Local Government Area, where some bandits were operating.

” On sighting the Police van, the hoodlums opened fire on the Operatives, leading to a gun duel. While some of the hoodlums escaped through a nearby bush with possible gun shot wounds, two were hit by bullets. They were taken to the Police Clinic, Ikot Ekpene where they were confirmed dead.

“Investigation revealed that, one of the hoodlums, identified as “Ebube” was one of the inmates who absconded after a jail break in Ikot Ekpene sometimes ago. He was fingered as the gang leader who have terrorized Ikot Ekpene, Essien Udim and environs”

The CP explained that in a follow-up operation, Operatives of the same Division arrested one Felix Nsikak of Ikot Inyang in connection with the robbery incident and recovered five GSM phones were recovered from him.

He said while investigation has commenced to determine the level of his culpability, efforts were ongoing to arrest other fleeing members of the gang.

He listed the items recovered at the scene of robbery to include “one locally made pistol, two live cartridges; one expended cartridge, one black Qlink motorcycle; GSM phones and some charms.

“The Commissioner of Police, while thanking the good people of Ikot Ekpene for giving timely information to the Police reiterates the Command’s readiness to rid the State of criminal elements”.

Vanguard

