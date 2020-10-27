AKSU warns public against admission, employment scams

Kindly Share This Story:

By Harris Emanuel – Uyo

Authorities of Akwa Ibom State University (AKSU) has stated that the institution was not employing or admitting fresh students.

The social media is reportedly awash with an advertisement for staff recruitment, admission of students and sales of 500 laptops computers from the office of the Vice Chancellor of the state-owned university, Professor Nse Essien to members of the public.

In a statement issued by the Vice Chancellor Prof Nse Essien in Uyo and made available to Vanguard on the alleged scammers listed Dr. Kenneth Allaeze, Obioma Faith Omaha and Amos Izuchukwu as account holders luring unsuspecting members of the public to pay certain amount of money for the transactions.

The statement reads in parts: “My attention has been drawn to announcements using Facebook accounts with my name and my photographs deceiving unsuspecting members of the public that as Vice-chancellor of Akwa Ibom State University(AKSU).

“I am charging various sums of money for the following purposes: recruitment of staff, admission of students and sales of 500 Laptop computers from federal government.”

“The scammer is asking those interested in the above transactions to pay into Zenith Bank accounts of Dr Kenneth Allaeze/ Obioma Faith Omaha/ Amos Izuchukwu Igiri.”

Prof Essien explained further that the State University was not involved in any admission as of now as the Joint Admission And Matriculation Board is the only authorized body regulating admissions in Nigeria universities.

He said, “I hereby state categorically that: I have not on my own or directed anybody to open the said Facebook accounts neither I as a person nor acting in my capacity as Vice-Chancellor of Akwa Ibom State University have ever told anybody that the above-stated transactions were going on in the University and have not asked anybody or agency to carry out the above-stated transactions on my behalf or the University.

“None of the bank accounts mentioned in those announcements belongs to me or anybody or agency mandated by me. Akwa Ibom State University is not carrying out any recruitment of any kind as the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) is the only agency authorised to conduct admissions of eligible candidates into Nigerian tertiary institutions, and candidates are not charged fees for the purpose of admission either by JAMB or AKSU.”

He explained that the institution does not involve in sales of computers and warned members of the public to ignore any information related to transactions in the university.

