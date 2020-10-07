Breaking News
Akin Lewis, Adunni Ade, Tina Mba, others shine in ‘Lagos to Abuja Coach’

Akin lewis

By Juliet Ebirim

Inspired by the experience of travellers and commuters in Nigeria, movie producer, Olumide Balogun is set to release a blockbuster titled, ‘Lagos to Abuja Coach’.

The movie which features Akin Lewis, Adunni Ade, Tina Mba, Maryam Booth, Paul Sambo among others will hit cinemas nationwide on the 16th of October, 2020.

Speaking about the movie, Olumide said ” I’m passionate about telling stories on social issues that people don’t really talk about. In this case, it is sharing the experience of travelling interstate by road. The journey is usually unpredictable due to the nature of the interstate transportation system in Nigeria.”

Adding that he was highly impressed with the support from cast and crew, the producer revealed that the choice of cast was based on personality, adaptability, technical intelligence, unique Nigerian sensibility among others.

His words: “A story like this always looks better with lots of known faces, so I set out to find these qualities in the cast.”

Vanguard News

