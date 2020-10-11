Akeredolu victory well deserved – APC Campaign Council

Kindly Share This Story:

Dayo Johnson Akure

THE National Campaign Council of the All Progressives Congress for Ondo State Governorship Election has said the last Saturday’s election was a well deserved victory for the party .

Secretary of the APC National Campaign Council, Ondo governorship election, Mr Mustapha Saliu said this during a chat with newsmen in Akure.

Saliu debunked the reports that the ruling party highly monitized the election by buying votes from the voters across the state.

He said the candidate of the party was able to win the election following his performance in his first term in office but not by vote buying.

Saliu alleged that it was members of the Peoples Democratic Party that were coming up with the allegation of vote buying as an excuse for their defeat in the election.

“The problem is that we have bad losers. We just finished concluding election in Edo State and the party congratulated the governor.

“That is the spirit of sportsmanship and that is responsibility to the populace. But they are looking for flimsy excuses to just explain their poor performance.

“I think it’s irresponsible and very petty on the part of PDP. To a great extent, people came out to vote willingly, not because of inducement or any other thing. I want to believe that this is one of the best election, I have witnessed in this country. ”

The campaign council secretary also commended the Independent National Electoral Commission and the security agencies for their efforts in ensuring that the election process went smoothly.

“The INEC did wonderfully. At some of the polling units, materials were available as early as 7:00 am. I was at the riverine areas and I saw how fast they were able to deliver. Security agencies also contributed immensely to the success of the exercise.

“Saliu said ” l’m surprised that this type of election was able to hold in Ondo State, given the history and gladiators involved in the election,”

