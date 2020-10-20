Akeredolu orders closure of schools amidst #ENDSARS protest in Ondo

Kindly Share This Story:

Constitute Judicial Panel of Inquiry on complaints by members of the public

Dayo Johnson – Akure

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has ordered the indefinite closure of all schools in the state following the #ENDSARS protest that has grounded the state in the last few days.

A statement by the Commissioner for Education, Science, and Technology, Femi Agagu in Akure said that all schools should comply with the directive.

Agagu in the statement said “Mr Governor has directed that all schools that resumed on Monday 19th October 2020 are closed for the meantime from tomorrow 21st October 2020 because of the engulfing nationwide protest and the need to ensure safety of our students and staff.

“Parents and the public are to note this directive and all schools are to comply.

“Any inconvenience is regretted, while the State Government would ensure the resumption of our schools as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, both commercial and business activities were completely grounded in Akure, the state capital.

Motorists had a hectic time navigating through streets while some residents opted to trek to their destinations.

All major roads were blocked by the youths who turned the roads and streets into the football pitch and dancing arena as they set up music instruments while the female protesters cook foods on the roads.

Roads blocked by the protesters were Ondo road, Agagu road, Custom junction, Nepa road, First Bank, FUTA junction area, and Road Block axis.

Vanguard learned that youths also blocked the highways across the state.

Meanwhile, governor Akeredolu has approved the constitution of a Judicial Panel of Inquiry to look into all complaints by members of the public on alleged illegal activities of officers of Nigeria Police Force in Ondo State.

This decision of the State Government was in line with the decision taken at the last virtual National Executive Council meeting held on Friday, 16th October 2020.

A statement signed by the state Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr. Donald Ojogo said members of the Judicial Panel of Inquiry include Hon. Justice Salisu Adesola Sidiq (Rtd) High Court Judge – Chairperson, Mrs. Banke Olobae representative of Civil Society Groups – MemberI, Ifeanyi Odilie representative of Civil Society Groups – Member, Mr. Samuel Adetuyit Rtd. Commissioner of Police – Member, Mr. Oluyemi Fasipe Youth Representative – Member, Mr. Leo Ologune representative of the office of the state Attorney-General – Member, Sunday Oyewolee representative from the National Human Rights Commission – Member and Mr. Lanre Amuda – Secretary

The terms of reference of the Judicial Panel of Inquiry include to receive and investigate complaints of police brutality or related extrajudicial killings by the police in Ondo State, o evaluate evidence and draw a conclusion on the validity of complaints, to recommend compensation and other remedial measures; and to carry out any other assignment that may be deemed necessary pursuant to this purpose.

The Judicial Panel of Inquiry has six months to conclude its assignment and submit its report.

