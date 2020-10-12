Aisha Buhari, Osinbajo, Ooni, others to grace 2020 Democracy Heroes Awards

Kindly Share This Story:

Expectations are high as countdown begins, to one of Nigeria’s most prestigious award and recognition ceremony, ‘Democracy Heroes Awards’ (DHA ’20).

The 8th edition of Democracy Heroes Awards holding on October 14, 2020 at Transcorp Hilton, Abuja, with its glitz and glamour will witness the recognition of some distinguished personalities and captains of industries across key public and private sectors in the country.

Among the personalities making appearance including those penned for recognition include the First Lady of Nigeria, Her Excellency, Aisha Buhari; Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo; Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu; His Imperial Majesty, the OONI of Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyeye; Attorney General of the Federation, Justice Abubakar Malami SAN; Minister of Women Affairs and Social Dev., Mrs. Paullen Tallen; President/Group CEO of Transcorp, Mrs. Owen Omogiafo and others.

Speaking with the press, the principal executive of DHA ’20, Mr. Ajagbonna described the forthcoming event as one prestigious event to attend. He also mentioned that nominated recipients has commended the organising committee of the awards, as well as Nigerians, for considering them worthy for such honour and recognition.

READ ALSO:

He noted that the committee has put all plans together while assuring guests and participants that necessary Covid-19 protocols will be adhered to. He said that the event is supported by the Federal Ministry of Health and other agencies in Nigeria.

Democracy Heroes Awards has continued to record impressive participation and recognition. Over the years, the event has recognised the outstanding performance of key players to the growth and development of Democracy on Nigeria.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: