Airline celebrates haulage achievements on World Food Day

By Jimoh Babatunde

As the world, today (Friday) marks this year’s World Food Day with the theme, “Grow, Nourish, Sustain. Together. Our actions are our future,” Emirates SkyCargo said it is proud to have maintained a supply chain for food and other perishables in this period of COVID-19 pandemic.

In a release made available to Vanguard newspaper, the airline said around 500 tonnes of food items are transported every day in the cargo hold of Emirates aircraft across the world.

With COVID-19 and the disruption to international passenger aviation, the supply chain for food products was put into risk of disruption.

However, Emirates SkyCargo worked very quickly to restore its international cargo connectivity, growing its network from just around 35 destinations on its freighter aircraft at the end of March to more than 130 destinations by early October on its freighter as well as passenger aircraft.

According to the release, “As a socially-responsible carrier, Emirates SkyCargo has ensured that adequate cargo capacity remains available on its wide-body aircraft during the COVID-19 pandemic for the transport of urgent medical supplies as well as food items.

“By doing this, the air cargo carrier is able to help countries and supermarkets maintain their food supplies and at the same time help farmers reliant on food exports continue to make their livelihoods in these challenging times.”

The airline noted that consumers across the world have integrated international ingredients and produce into their daily diets for taste and nutritional reasons.

“Members of international Diaspora also look for comfort food offerings from their home countries in supermarket shelves.

“With Emirates SkyCargo’s global network and flight schedule, food items from diverse origins retain their freshness as they are rapidly transported to their final destinations and the dining tables of consumers.

“Emirates SkyCargo’s flights provide a quick and direct connection for farmers and exporters of food items to their international end customers, thereby supporting their livelihoods and the local economy,” the statement added.

