Air Peace takes delivery of another ERJ-145 aircraft, set to receive 2 brand new E195-E2s

By Lawani Mikairu

Air Peace Airline, weekend, took delivery of a new ERJ-145 aircraft to help boost its domestic and regional operations. The aircraft, with registration number 5N-BXF, arrived the Murtala Muhammed International Airport at about 20:00hrs on Saturday, October 10, 2020.

Disclosing this to newsmen yesterday, Spokesperson of the airline, Stanley Olisa, said the new arrival is a 50-seater aircraft. According to Olisa, “We are very glad to announce the arrival of our eighth Embraer 145 Jet, another addition to the fleet of our subsidiary, Air Peace Hopper”.

He reiterated the airline’s commitment to ease the burden of travel in Nigeria and beyond by acquiring the right aircraft types for the different routes.

Air Peace now boasts of 26 aircraft in its fleet. Meanwhile, the airline is set to receive the first two of the thirteen Embraer aircraft it placed firm order. ”We’re also gearing up to receive two brand new 124-seat capacity Embraer 195-E2 Jets this October, the first set of the 13 we had ordered, with purchase rights for 17 more”, the airline Spokeman disclosed.

He also affirmed Air Peace’s ambition to interconnect various cities in the country and added that the flying public should expect more domestic and international routes to be launched, like Johannesburg, London, Houston, Guangzhou, Mumbai and other planned destinations.

