Agbroko urges Jesse youths to shun violence

The Ethiope West Local Government Council chairmanship aspirant under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Hon. Irikefe Matthew Agbroko has urged youths in Jesse Town Idjerhe Ethiope west Local Government Area to shun violence and embrace peace

Agbroko disclosed this in Jesse yesterday as a result of ongoing rival cult clash.

He expressed dissatisfaction with the happening of cult clashes in Jesse .

” I am sadden seeing my fellow youths fighting and caurisng disunity as a result of cult related issues .

“There is no gain in fighting and causing pains in Jesse because our mothers, fathers, brothers and sisters deserved a peaceful Idjerhe Kingdom.

“No meaningful development can take place in a crisis prone area.

Speaking further , he said the ongoing rival cult clash is condemnable and is unfair watching youths die over illegal and unfruitful acts.

“I am calling on our youths to embrace peace and shun all forms of violence in other to promote peace in Idjerhe Kingdom.

“We need a peaceful kingdom where we can live freely without fear of being attacked.

“Our security Agencies need to act fast to to save our community from further clashes.” he said